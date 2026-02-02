Amidst the Toronto Raptors' reported trade talks before this week's deadline, head coach Darko Rajakovic gave veteran Brandon Ingram a heartfelt message following his All-Star snub on Sunday. The NBA All-Star reserves were announced during the Raptors' 107-100 win against the Utah Jazz. Toronto's Scottie Barnes is heading to his second All-Star Game.

Rajakovic consoled Ingram, while offering encourgement during a Raptors timeout, before congraulating Barnes on his All-Star nod, per Raptors' X, formerly Twitter.

“You deserve it to be an All-Star. Keep that as a chip on your shoulder brother,” Rajakovic said, before offering a “congrats” to Barnes.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic consoling Brandon Ingram who was not named an All-Star and congratulating Scottie Barnes who was named one 👏 “You deserve it to be an All-Star. Keep that as a chip on your shoulder brother.” “Congrats man.” (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/3H16hNzUnJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Kind words from Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic, who believes there should be two players representing the Raptors during this month's All-Star Game.

Barnes joins Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren, Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, Cleveland Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell, and Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam, as the rest of the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. Barnes is averaging 19.3 points on a career-best 49.9% shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The starters include Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Pistons' Cade Cunningham, and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey.

Brandon Ingram reacts to All-Star snub after Raptors win

After a seven-point win against the Jazz, Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes reacted to Brandon Ingram's All-Star snub. Ingram and Barnes have led the Raptors winning five of their last seven games, including a 103-101 victor against the defending champion Thunder. At 30-21, Toronto has the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings.

Still, Ingram says not making this year's All-Star team hurts, he said, per SportsNet's Michael Grange.

“In the moment, of course, it stung,” said Ingram. “It was hard to internalize during the game. I had to put it away and figure out the best way to be effective on the floor and win the game today.”

Amid the Raptors' successful season, Barnes couldn't believe his teammate's name wasn't announced alongside his.

“I don’t know how [Ingram didn’t make it]. He been balling. He does so much for out team, and being from where our team was last year [they equalled the 2024-25 total of 30 wins with Sunday’s victory] to this year, his impact on our team is instrumental to our success,” Barnes said. ‘It’s ridiculous that he’s not there.”

Barnes, Ingram, and the Raptors will host the Timberwolves on Wednesday.