Scottie Barnes had a touching moment with Pascal Siakam after the Toronto Raptors' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

Barnes and Siakam were teammates on the Raptors from 2021 to 2024, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2022. However, their time came to an end after Toronto sent Siakam to the Pacers in a major deal during the 2023-24 season.

Barnes has since embraced his responsibilities as Toronto's top star, but his connection with Siakam remains strong. That much was the case when they shared a postgame hug as Barnes reflected on the moment.

“Pascal, I love him to death. He was here when I was a rookie. Looked up to him, seeing how he worked every single day. Like I said, he's my favorite player. I love that guy to death,” Barnes said, per reporter William Lou.

Scottie Barnes shares a great moment with Pascal Siakam: “Pascal, I love him to death. He was here when I was a rookie. Looked up to him, seeing how he worked every single day. Like I said, he's my favorite player. I love that guy to death.” pic.twitter.com/xrjMHZMtHQ — William Lou (@william_lou) February 8, 2026

How Scottie Barnes, Raptors played against Pacers

Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will always have strong bonds with one another. However, Barnes was the one who emerged victorious after leading the Raptors to the 122-104 win over Siakam's Pacers.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half as Indiana led 48-46 at halftime. Despite this, Toronto exploded in the second half after outscoring the Pacers 76-56 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for Toronto in the win, including Barnes. He enjoyed a strong performance with 25 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and two steals on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. RJ Barrett came next with 20 points and eight rebounds, Sandro Mamukelashveli had 17 points and four rebounds, Brandon Ingram put up 13 points and five rebounds, while Immanuel Quickley produced 13 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Trayce Jackson-Davis provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto improved to a 32-22 record on the season, sitting at fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Philadelphia 76ers and 3.5 games above the Orlando Magic. However, they trail the Cleveland Cavaliers by 0.5 games and the Boston Celtics by 2.5 games.

The Raptors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.