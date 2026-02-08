The Toronto Raptors will be facing the Indiana Pacers to end the week, and they could be getting back one of their key players. Jakob Poeltl has missed extended time because of a back injury, but he's been listed on the injury report with a return to competition reconditioning. That sounds like he may be returning sooner rather than later, and the Raptors have missed his presence in the paint while he was gone.

Even with his absence, the Raptors have been playing well and are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. If they can get Poeltl back, they may be even better.

Here is Poeltl's injury status before the game.

Jakob Poeltl's injury status vs. Pacers

Poeltl is listed as questionable against the Pacers, and there is a chance that he can make his return in this game. The Raptors have played small in Poeltl's absence, and inserted rookie Collin Murray-Boyles in the starting lineup since. He has played well at the position, and the Raptors are still winning games.

It did seem as if the Raptors wanted some real interior help, and they were looking for a center at the trade deadline.

There were rumors that they were looking to acquire Walker Kessler at the deadline, but of course, to no avail. With Kessler being a restricted free agent in the offseason, the Raptors will still have a chance to sign him, but they'll have to offer a contract that the Utah Jazz are not willing to match.

The Raptors were also connected to Domantas Sabonis at the deadline, but it didn't seem like they had enough to make a deal for him.

It'll be interesting to see what the Raptors do in the offseason and if they plan on improving their frontcourt. As of now, the hope is that they can get Poeltl back.