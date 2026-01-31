The Toronto Raptors’ losing skid hit two games following their 130-120 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. With the loss, the Raptors fell to 29-21 and they slipped behind the Cleveland Cavaliers to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. But earlier in the game, Raptors star Scottie Barnes had one of the highlights of the game after he threw a full court pass to the streaking Ja’Kobe Walter who flipped in a layup.

Scottie Barnes with a WILD outlet pass before the buzzer 🚨 Raptors-Magic live on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IEiBhPxBQ6 — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

The play occurred right before the halftime buzzer as Scottie Barnes rebounded a Magic missed shot, immediately saw Ja’Kobe Walter breaking down court, and fired a length of the court pass that found its target. Walter flipped the ball up and in as the clock hit zero.

Despite the loss, the Raptors have been one of the top teams in the East this season. They’re in the mix for home court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. It would be the first time the Raptors have made the postseason in the past four years. If the Raptors do end up with a top seed in the East, a big reason for that will be the play of Barnes.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes has been making the case to be named to his second All-Star selection. His first All-Star appearance came during the 2023-24 season. Against the Magic, he finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots in 36 minutes. He shot 7-of-14 (50 percent) from the field an 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Coming in Friday’s game, Barnes had appeared in 48 games this season at a little over 34 minutes per game. He had been averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 49.9 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 82.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.