As the NBA trade deadline approaches next month, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as one of the league’s most active teams in trade discussions, according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Speaking Friday on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Stein said Toronto has signaled to rival teams that it is open to making a significant move, even as league executives expect the bulk of trade activity to occur closer to the deadline.

“I think that we’re probably at the point that a bulk of the action will happen closer to the deadline, but we’ve already seen Trae Young traded which to me is pretty dang significant. And that did happen earlier than expected,” Stein said. “I think we also do have to remember that last February was the most insane trade deadline that I’ve ever seen, certainly the wildest in my 30 years doing this. So, if we compare it to that, I think everyone that loves trades is going to be disappointed. But for your audience, I have to imagine there is a lot of interest, enjoyment, engagement, whatever word you want to use because people are talking a lot about the Raptors. The Raptors have really left the impression with a lot of teams that they want to do something significant. They’ve tried or at least explored a pathway in just about everything so far. Now, they haven’t made a trade, but they’re in the middle of everything.”

Stein referenced the recent blockbuster involving Trae Young, who was dealt last week to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, as an example of major movement occurring earlier than expected.

Additional insight into Toronto’s approach came from Brett Siegel, who spoke Thursday on ClutchPoints’ Clutch Scoops. Siegel said the Raptors are actively seeking an upgrade but remain mindful of asset management and internal priorities.

“The Toronto Raptors are in the market to make a significant upgrade,” Siegel said. “Whether or not they can or not, it depends on what this market shapes up to be and how willing the Raptors are to move off some of their assets. But we’ve been told they want to keep one of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett and not get rid of them both. We’ll see what happens with Toronto. There’s obviously concerns about Jakob Poeltl’s back injury to this point and whether or not it will linger longer in the year.”

Raptors weigh patience as trade options remain in focus

Siegel added that while Toronto has been connected to high-end names, patience remains a possible outcome.

“One thing I want to mention other than the Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis stuff that we’ve been hammering with Toronto — I would venture to say that this is a team that could wait until the offseason to make their big move,” Siegel said. “Maybe they make some small margin moves around the trade deadline, they dip below the tax, they address their front court. The one player that I would keep an eye on in the offseason is Jaren Jackson Jr.”

In recent reporting, Siegel noted Toronto continues to surface in league conversations as a potential buyer, mirroring its unexpected acquisition of Brandon Ingram last season. Ingram has averaged 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while fitting alongside All-Star forward Scottie Barnes as Toronto holds a 25–17 record, fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto returns to action Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Clippers (17–23) at 7:30 p.m. ET before beginning a five-game road trip Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers (24–15) at 9:30 p.m. ET, as speculation continues to build around possible roster moves.