The Golden State Warriors have gone to battle since the All-Star break without Stephen Curry, as he continues to nurse a knee injury. It seems like Curry could be close to making a return to the court as the Warriors try to make a push late in the season, as he was seen taking shots at shootaround before their game against the Boston Celtics.

Warriors star Steph Curry getting shots up in Boston during a team shootaround. (via @kenzofuku) pic.twitter.com/tuJ7X2Ghxg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

This is good news for the Warriors, but it may not mean very much at the same time. Curry is supposed to be re-evaluated soon, and there is a chance that he could return sooner rather than later.

Head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke about Curry's injury, as many people have asked why he doesn't shut the guard down for the rest of the season if he's hurt.

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“When people ask me about this year, and I’ve been asked this a few times, why don’t you just rest Steph the rest of the year? Well, he’s healthy, we’re competing, that’s what we do. And we want to give ourselves a chance and like that’s the whole point. The beauty is in the quest, it’s in the work. And when you do fail, it’s hard to get over it,” Kerr said on the Tom Tolbert Show.

The Warriors are very much still in the playoff race, and they'll most likely have to make it out of the Play-In Tournament to clinch. That's not new to them, because last year they found themselves in the same situation, and were able to clinch the No. 7 seed. What made it even better was that they defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

There's no doubt that the Warriors are battle-tested, but they need their star player to improve their chances of winning more games down the stretch of the season.