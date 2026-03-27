There aren't many players golf players who have the resume like Tiger Woods, and it will be a sad day when he decides to hang up the club. It wouldn't be a surprise if that time was coming soon, especially with the recent news that Woods was involved in a rollover car wreck.

The first thing that probably went to people's minds was the car wreck he was involved in years ago, when he was driving double the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit in California.

The good news is that Woods did not suffer any serious injuries, as a witness reported that he appeared to be okay, according to TMZ.

Outside of the car wrecks, Woods has had a lot of unfortunate things happen to him throughout his career, which include a long history of injuries. He recently underwent surgery in October 2025 to replace a disc in his back, which made it the seventh back surgery he's had in his career.

In March 2025, he underwent surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while training and practicing at home.

When he was involved in the car crash in 2021, he had to have surgery to deal with open fractures to his lower right leg, and had a rod placed in his tibia, and had screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankles.

The injuries go all the way back to 2007, as his first ever injury was when he ruptured his ACL. From there, it's been nothing but knee and back surgeries for Woods, but he was still able to dominate the sport.

Many expected that Woods would be involved in the US Senior Open after registering to play in the championship. That news came out hours before this car wreck, so it's uncertain if anything will change now after the recent events that have taken place.