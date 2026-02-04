Trae Young is already putting the rest of the NBA on notice, and he hasn't even suited up for a single game in a Washington Wizards jersey yet. Just weeks after a blockbuster trade sent the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks to the nation’s capital, Young took to Instagram to send a clear message: the “villain” arc is getting a massive reboot.

“In a time where it's easy to forget… sometimes you just gotta remind em,” Young posted on IG. The post sent Wizards Twitter into a frenzy, especially coming on the heels of the recent Jaren Jackson Jr. trade to the Utah Jazz.

Analysts are already labeling Washington's acquisition of Young as “highway robbery,” given the massive haul Memphis demanded for their star big man compared to the package of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert that Washington sent to Atlanta.

While the Wizards (13-35) continue to focus on their rebuild, Young’s arrival marks a shift in energy. He hasn't played since the January 7 trade due to a right quad contusion and a sprained knee, and with an expected return date set for late February after the All-Star break, the focus has shifted toward a massive 2026-27 revenge tour.

Before the injury sidelined him, Young was putting up solid individual numbers despite a turbulent final stretch in Atlanta, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists through his first 10 games of the season.

The Wizards are currently sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference, but the “Trae Young Era” is less about the current standings and more about the future. With a core of lottery picks like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, Young has the young, athletic weapons he lacked during his final days with the Hawks. Sarr, in particular, is averaging 17.6 points per game and is poised to become the ultimate pick-and-roll partner for the league's former assist leader.

Trae is clearly coming for blood next year. The rest of the league has been warned; the “Joker” of the East is just waiting for the lights to get bright again.