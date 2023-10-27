NBA2k24 has added a new Halloween promo to its MyTeam game mode. The new Freaky event has all new packs, players, and collections to complete.

Freaky Packs are live now! 👀 https://t.co/jImA0tX2lX — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) October 27, 2023

MyTeam players are treated to one of the biggest pack releases of the year. Any Paul George card is always fantastic in MyTeam, and releasing a diamond version this early in the year is a major card drop. Also featured in the freaky pack are two European fan favorites. Manu Ginobili and Andrei Kirilenko both have 90 overall amethyst cards out in the pack market now.

The Freaky event dropping today doesn't come as much of a surprise. NBA2K and MyTeam in particular typically release holiday-themed bonuses or packs every year. The event lasts for a week, through November 3, and features several new additions each day.

As the Freaky Event progresses in MyTeam, players will find that their rewards for playing will be more substantial. Each day of the event unlocks new players to be found in packs. Collecting all eleven players from Freaky Packs unlocks the collection reward: A 93 overall diamond Magic Johnson.

On top of all that, Magic's diamond card still isn't even the best addition to MyTeam in this event. It wouldn't be a Halloween event without something freaky. Enter the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Halloween day, Antetokounmpo makes a powerful return to MyTeam with a 94 overall diamond card. Giannis is available as the ultimate Freaky event collection reward.

Other key NBA players that gamers can acquire through Freaky packs are Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, and even Sim Bhullar.

It's another exciting reveal from NBA2K and MyTeam, and it's come quite early in the 2K season. One can only wonder what other great packs and events are in store in the future.

