By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Brennan Armstrong, the ex-Virginia Cavaliers quarterback and one of the best available in the transfer portal, has committed to the NC State Wolfpack football program. Armstrong revealed the news on his Twitter account, posting a picture of him in a Wolfpack uniform with the caption “Time To Run With The Pack.”

Armstrong’s move to NC State football reunites him with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who helped him post one of his best seasons back in 2021 with Virginia.

Armstrong spent the first five seasons of his career with Virginia football before entering the transfer portal back in December, with one year of eligibility remaining.

NC State football entered the quarterback market when Devin Leary entered the transfer portal. Leary, who eventually committed to Kentucky, had been a strong passer who threw for as many as 35 touchdowns back in 2021.

It’s no wonder then, that the Wolfpack decided upon Brennan Armstrong, whose best season saw him fire 31 touchdowns while throwing for 4,449 yards.

That career year came under the tutelage of Anae, who was hired to be the team’s new offensive coordinator from the Syracuse staff back in December.

NC State football is clearly hoping that Anae and Armstrong will be able to rekindle the embers from that banner 2021 season.

The Wolfpack, who went 8-5, narrowly lost the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to Maryland.

With three straight winning seasons under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State football is clearly looking to keep the good times rolling.

However, the program hasn’t won a bowl game since 2017.

They’re hoping Brennan Armstrong can change that.