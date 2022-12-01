Published December 1, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Virginia senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong will enter his name into the NCAA football transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5, according to a Thursday tweet from 247Sports College Football writer Chris Hummer.

He will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

The former 3-star quarterback passed up offers from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Iowa State, North Carolina and Rutgers, among others, when he enrolled with Virginia’s football program in early 2018. Kentucky, Ohio State and Tennessee did not extend an offer to Armstrong despite assigning coaches to recruit the standout from Shelby, Ohio, according to 247Sports.

Brennan Armstrong garnered over 9,000 yards and 58 touchdowns in just over 1,100 passing attempts for the Cavaliers, starting for three years after playing behind now-Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins for two seasons. He leads the Cavaliers in passing attempts (1,131), passing yards (9,034), passing touchdowns (58) after five seasons.

The 6-foot-2-inch quarterback broke the school record for passing touchdowns in a mid-October matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, earning his 57th to pass a former 3rd-round NFL draft pick in Matt Schaub after he completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. He broke the team’s record for passing yards in a mid-September game against Old Dominion, earning 338 total yards and completing 20 of his 37 pass attempts.

The move may leave sophomore quarterback Jay Woolfolk as Virginia’s starting quarterback after losing their starting signal caller to the transfer portal. Woolfolk, who played in nine games for and completed 26 passing attempts in two years, was recruited as a 3-star quarterback out of Richmond, Virginia in the class of 2021 by quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

Brennan Armstrong will join Tulsa freshman Braylon Braxton, Iowa quarterback Alex Pedilla, Indiana junior Connor Bazelak, Michigan senior Cade McNamara and Texas sophomore Hudson Card, among others, in the flurry of quarterbacks who entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal in time to be placed in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.