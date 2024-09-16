The NC State football team has a huge game this weekend against Clemson on the road. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, they will be without starting quarterback Grayson McCall. NC State will start CJ Bailey against the Tigers. Bailey is a true freshman and he will get his first start this weekend as McCall is listed day-to-day for his injury.

“BREAKING: Dave Doeren has officially announced that CJ Bailey will be NC State's starting quarterback against Clemson on Saturday in Death Valley,” Cory Smith said in a post.

It doesn't sound like Grayson McCall is going to be out for a super long time, but he will not be getting the start on Saturday against Clemson. NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said they got good news regarding his injury, but they don't want to push anything.

“With Grayson [McCall], I'm not going to get into the injury,” Dave Doeren said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “It's good news on him. It's a day-to-day thing. We're going to take our time, and when he's ready, he'll be ready. CJ [Bailey] is ready to play and he's our quarterback until that happens, and we're behind him.”

Stepping into Death Valley against Clemson for your first start as a true freshman is no easy task, but NC State QB coach Kurt Roper has had a lot of positive things to say about CJ Bailey.

“He came from such a good program,” Kurt Roper said about earlier this offseason. “They threw the ball so much that his understanding and his spatial awareness is at a higher level than a lot of guys when they first come in. He's played a lot of football for a lot of years with good players, against good players. He was asked to do a lot of things within that offense. He's been impressive with a lot of things he's done.”

NC State football's CJ Bailey as a recruit

This will be CJ Bailey's first start for the NC State football team, so it's important to look at how he was viewed as a recruit. Bailey was a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports as he was the #432 player in the 2024 class. He was the #29 QB and the #57 player in the state of Florida. Bailey attended Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School in Hollywood, Florida. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Bailey in his scouting report:

“The point man at one of South Florida’s top high school programs over the past few years,” Ivins wrote. “Owns a bit of an unorthodox throwing motion with a lower release point, but has the size that everyone covets at the quarterback position and isn’t afraid to challenge tight coverage windows. Showed plenty of potential as both a sophomore and junior, but really hit his stride as a senior, torching a pair of nationally-ranked defenses for 300-plus yards. Climbs well in the pocket and can quickly distribute the ball in the face of pressure. Seems to be at his best when he can establish a wide base and use it as his launching point. Had the luxury of getting bailed out every now and then by legitimate blue-chip talent like Jeremiah Smith, but still had his fair share of moments on the big stage, and exits high school with a 28-2 record as a starter. Has to cut down on the mistakes, and is likely going to need plenty of refinement before he’s ready to go on Saturday’s, but has developmental upside. Could always get a look somewhere else on offense given rare athletic profile: Over 6-foot-6 with a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, 4.4 in the short shuttle, and a 29-inch vertical jump.”

This is going to be incredibly tough first game for CJ Bailey, and a tough test for the entire NC State football team. The Wolfpack and Tigers will kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on ABC, and Clemson is currently favored by 19.5 points.