After a rough outing in Week 2 against the Tennessee Volunteers, the NC State football team was banking on a big bounce back performance today against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. However, things have not gone as planned for the Wolfpack. Not only has Louisiana Tech come into Carter-Finley Stadium and established an early lead, but NC State quarterback Grayson McCall was knocked out of action in the 1st quarter.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the transfer QB will be out for the game.

“NC State QB Grayson McCall out for game. Wolf Pack trails Louisiana Tech 7-6 in 2nd quarter,” McMurphy tweeted.

McCall, who transferred to NC State after winning the Sun Belt Player of the Year three times while at Costal Carolina, was expected to propel a Wolfpack offense that was hampered by uneven quarterback play from Brennan Armstrong and MJ Morris last season.

Since Grayson McCall was ruled out, things have only gotten worse for NC State. The Wolfpack, who were one of the preseason favorites to contend for an ACC title, no trail 17-6 at the half, and backup quarterback CJ Bailey has already thrown an interception, which the Bulldogs capitalized on, kicking a field goal to extend the lead. Bailey, a 6-6 freshman out of Miami, took the first snaps of his career in this game once McCall was knocked out.

So far this season, it's been a tough outing for a Wolfpack squad that was tested in their opening week matchup against Western Carolina, and blown out but the tune of 51-10 against the Vols. The schedule doesn't lighten up any time soon. Next week, NC State hosts Clemson in a pivotal ACC matchup before they welcome Northern Illinois to Raleigh for a late September non-conference showdown. The Huskies are ranked for the first time since 2013 after scoring an upset over Notre Dame last week.