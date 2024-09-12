ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NC State looks to rebound from their loss to Tennessee as they face Louisiana Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana Tech-NC State prediction and pick.

Louisiana Tech comes into the game sitting at 1-0. They played their opening game against Nicholls. The opening scorer was a safety to put up Louisiana Tech 2-0. Still, Louisiana Tech would give up the lead on a pick-six, before taking it back in the first quarter. Louisiana Tech led 15-10 at the end of the first half. They would extend the lead to 25-10 in the fourth quarter, but Nicholls would make it close, scoring with 2:17 left in the game. Nicholls would get the ball back, but not be able to score as Louisiana Tech won 25-17. Last week, they had a bye.

Meanwhile, NC State is 1-1 on the year. They struggled early in the game with Western Carolina. Western Carolina had the lead twice in the first half, but the game would be tied at 14 at the end of the first half. Western Carolina would score in the third quarter, to hold a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter. Still, NC State would score 21 points to win the game 38-21. Meanwhile, last week, they were dominated by Tennessee. NC State would be down 20-3 at the half, including Tennessee scoring on a pick-six. Tennessee would make it 37-3 until a pick-six for NC State would make it a 37-10 game. Still, Tennesseee would go on to win 51-10.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-NC State Odds

Louisiana Tech: +21.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +1060

NC State: -21.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. NC State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Turner was the starting quarterback for Louisiana Tech. He was just 4-8 in the first game of the year for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception in the game while also being sacked once. He was injured in the game, and Blake Baker took over. If Turner cannot go in this one, Baker will be the quarterback. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 207 yards and a score. Still, he threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

Marlion Jackson was the primary receiver for Louisiana Tech. He brought in three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jay Wilkerson brought in three receptions for 64 yards. Still, 55 of the yards came on one reception. Solo Lewis also brought in a touchdown reception on two catches for 36 yards. In the running game, carries were split between Marquis Crosby and Donerio Davenport. Crosby has nine carries for 44 yards in the first game of the year. Davenport ran ten times for 27 yards in the game.

The defense was led by Kolbe Fields. He has 12 tackles in the game while also coming away with 1.5 sacks. Sifa Loeta also had 1.5 sacks in the game, while Louisiana Tech came away with six total sacks. They also forced one turnover in the game with Nicholls. Blake Thompson has six tackles with a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Demarcus Griffin-Taylor had a fumble recovery.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Grayson McCall has not been great this year and will need to improve in this game. McCall is 41-62 this year for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he has thrown two interceptions and has been sacked four times this year. He also has not been running well, running 14 times for just 22 yards on the year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Concepcion has been the top target for McCall. He has brought in 14 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He is the only receiver with a touchdown this year though. Meanwhile, tight end Justin Joly has brought in nine receptions for 105 yards on the year. In the running game, Jordan Waters has led the way. He has run the ball 27 times this year for 120 yards. Waters has also scored twice this year. Hollywood Smothers has been the other back for NC State. He has run the ball nine times for 64 yards this year.

On defense, NC State has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. They have just two sacks this year. Isaiah Shirley has one sack and a forced fumble, while Davin Vann and Crndon Cleveland each have half a sack. NC State has three turnovers forced this year. Aydan White has an interception for a touchdown this year, while Bishop Fitzgerald also has an interception. Meanwhile, DK Kaufman leads the team in tackles plus has a fumble recovery this year.

Final Louisiana Tech-NC State Prediction & Pick

NC State has not looked good this year. They struggled for three quarters against Western Carolina and then managed to have just 143 yards against Tennessee while turning the ball over three times. Expect NC State to keep the ball on the ground a lot in this one, with plays mixed in for Kevin Concepcion. Still, Louisiana Tech will struggle in this game as well. Even if NC State does cover, that will be more because Louisiana Tech does not score. Expect this one to be lower scoring and take the under.

Final Louisiana Tech-NC State Prediction & Pick: Under 49.5 (-105)