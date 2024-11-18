ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is mid-week ACC action as NC State visits Georgia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an NC State-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

NC State-Georgia Tech Last Game – Matchup History

NC State comes into the game sitting at 5-5 on the year, but just 2-4 in conference play. They are coming off a loss at home in their last game. NC State fell 29-19 to Duke at home. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 6-4 on the year, and sitting at 4-3 in conference play. In their last game, they faced Miami. Georgia Tech would have the 14-10 lead and would hold on to win the game 28-23 over Miami.

Overall Series: Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between these two teams 20-11. Georgia Tech has won eight of the last 11 games between the two but lost in their last meeting. In that game, NC State won 23-13 at the end of the 2020 season. NC State has not won back-to-back games over Georgia Tech since winning in 1993 and 1994.

Here are the NC State-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-Georgia State Odds

NC State: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +250

Georgia Tech: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Grayson McCall done for the season, CJ Bailey has taken over as the NC State starting quarterback. Bailey has completed 146 of 226 passes for 1,794 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions while being sacked 17 times. Still, he has run well this year. He has run for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Justin Joly, the tight end, has led the way. He has 34 receptions for 565 yards and three scores this year. Further, Kevin Concepcion has been solid this year as well. He has 47 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns this season. Noah Rogers has also brought in 27 receptions for 365 yards and a score. Finally, Wesley Grimes has 20 receptions for 277 yards and a score. In the running game, Jordan Waters has led the way. He has 82 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns this year. Kendrick Raphael has 56 carries for 293 yards and three scores, while Holywood Smothers has 270 yards rushing and three scores.

NC State is 101st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 65th in the nation in opponent yards per game this year. They are 60th against the run and sit 78th against the pass. Sean Brown has led the way. He leads the team with 73 tackles, with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, Aydan White has five pass breakups and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Further, Bishop Fitzgerald has four pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Haynes King leads the way for this Georgia Tech offense. He has completed 142 of 197 passes for 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just once, while being sacked just one time for a loss of one yard. King has also run the ball well this year. He has run for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has led the way in the receiving game. He has 54 receptions for 622 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Eric Singleton Jr. has 43 receptions for 562 yards and two scores. Avery Boyd has also been solid, with 18 receptions for 247 yards and two scores. Finally, Chase Lane has 15 receptions for 180 yards and three scores. Jamal Haynes leads the way in the running game. He has carried the ball 125 times for 681 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also brought in a receiving touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Chad Alexander has 44 carries for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech is 56th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 53rd in opponent yards per game. They are 28th in the nation against the run, but sit 87th against the pass. Kyle Efford has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while also having two sacks this year. Meanwhile, Romello Height and Sylvain Yondjouen both have 2.5 sacks this year. Finally, Warren Burrell has four pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final NC State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech takes care of the ball well. They are fifth in the nation in giveaways per game. Further, they are top 25 in penalties per game this year. Meanwhile, NC State is 11th in the nation in giveaways per game this year. NC State is just 2-8 against the spread, but have covered in two of their last three. Georgia Tech is also 5-5 against the spread this year. As a favorite this year, they are 3-1-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 when a favorite of more than a touchdown. Take Georgia Tech in this one.

Final NC State-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -8.5 (-114)