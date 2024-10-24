NC State football has lost its starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Grayson McCall, who was in his first season with the Wolfpack after a successful career at Coastal Carolina, has announced his decision to retire after suffering a brutal concussion against Wake Forest on Oct. 5.

McCall has missed NC State's last two games after suffering the injury, and announced his decision to retire in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short,” part of the statement from the NC State signal caller read. “As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”

McCall became a superstar during his four seasons as the starting quarterback at Coastal Carolina from 2020-23 and had earned himself some NFL Draft buzz heading into the 2024 season with NC State. As a sophomore in 2021, McCall led the nation in yards per attempt (11.9) and passing efficiency rating (207.6). During his career, McCall threw for more than 10,000 yards and 91 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. He added 18 touchdowns on the ground, all with the Chanticleers.

Freshman CJ Bailey has been filling in as the starter while McCall has been out. He has played some solid football for NC State, completing just over 67% of his passes with 1,376 yards and 10 total touchdowns with four interceptions.

NC State is currently 4-4, and Bailey will attempt to lead it to two more wins to get the Wolfpack into a bowl game in a season that began with high expectations. They don't play any teams currently ranked in the top 25, and the manageable schedule should allow them to a bowl game even without their starting quarterback.