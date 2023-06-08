The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Our NCAA baseball odds series has our South Carolina Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Carolina Florida.

This is a Super Regional game in the NCAA Tournament. The winner of this best-of-three series moves to Omaha for the College World Series. Yet, it's a game which could feel like the SEC Tournament more than anything else. These conference rivals know each other well and will try to use very familiar scouting reports to their advantage. There is no mystery between these teams; executing pitches and mastering big, high-leverage situations will tell the tale in Gainesville.

South Carolina won its home-field regional by beating Campbell in the final. South Carolina's offense flourished throughout the weekend; opponents never found an answer for the Gamecocks.

Florida lost its second game of its home-field regional this past weekend. The Gators needed to beat Connecticut in an elimination game and then defeat Texas Tech twice to advance to the supers. The Gators were able to do just that. Now they're one step closer to their goal of getting back to Omaha.

Here are the South Carolina-Florida NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: South Carolina-Florida Game 1 Odds

South Carolina: +1.5 (-148) ML (+128)

Florida: -1.5 (+114) ML (-164)

Over: 12.5 (-106)

Under: 12.5 (-125)

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Florida Game 1

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread

South Carolina's offense was a wrecking ball this past weekend in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks consistently put runners on base and almost as consistently drove them in. South Carolina batters worked counts and did not chase out of the strike zone. South Carolina scored multiple runs in the regional with bases-loaded walks. This team was able to manufacture runs in many different ways. The balance, patience, and versatility of this offense give South Carolina a great chance to bother Florida's pitching. The Gators pitched really well this past weekend in their regional win, but South Carolina provides a tougher and much more robust challenge to Florida. The Gators will have to pitch really well to win this series, but South Carolina's hitters are going to make life very hard for UF.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators lived on the edge in their regional, losing to Texas Tech in the second game and having to win three straight elimination games — two of them versus Texas Tech — to survive. When a highly-ranked college baseball team has to play an elimination game earlier in the postseason, not later, and it is able to answer that challenge, it creates confidence in the dugout. The Gators now believe in and trust themselves at a level which simply did not exist before the postseason began. South Carolina's hitters are red hot, but Florida's pitchers — who answered the bell in the regionals — are ready to elevate their performance and shut down the Gamecocks, beginning with this first game of the series.

Final South Carolina-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida's pitching deserves to be respected, but South Carolina's offense is rolling right now, getting contributions up and down the batting order. The balance and depth of the Gamecocks — there are no easy outs in their lineup — will make the difference. Take South Carolina.

Final South Carolina-Florida Prediction & Pick: South Carolina ML (+128)