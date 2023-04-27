With his college decision looming ahead of the 2023-24 season, Sierra Canyon product Bronny James has confirmed offers from the Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Memphis Tigers, North Carolina A&T Aggies and North Carolina Central Eagles, per On3 and ESPN.

Bronny’s interest from Oregon, who recruited him heavily during the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland while he played alongside five-star commit Jackson Shelstad, received plenty of attention. This after Bronny teased a photo of himself in a Buckeyes jersey.

Yet, when the dust settles, might it be USC that lands the four-star recruit.

Ranked 19th in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2023 and ninth nationally by On3, LeBron James Jr. is a combo guard that impacts the game on both ends of the floor. As one might expect, Bronny plays an intelligent and intuitive brand of basketball. However, unlike his father, Bronny projects to be an above-average 3-point threat throughout the duration of his basketball journey.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So much so that his outside shooting that might be considered his most reliable skill at this point in time.

To that point, with the Trojans adding five-star point guard Isaiah Collier to their backcourt for the 2023-24 season, having a player that can ease a bit of pressure off of him in Bronny is sure to be enticing.

Nonetheless, with Trojans star guard Boogie Ellis opting to return to the team rather than enter the transfer portal, there will be major questions. Not only about Bronny’s chances of accepting USC’s offer in light of that decision but of how he fits their team with both Collier and Ellis in the backcourt.

Perhaps he can man wing Tre White’s role in the meantime, but the Trojans may still have to do plenty of selling to get Bronny to buy.