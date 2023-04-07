Bronny James’ college decision could ultimately come down to the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Ohio State Buckeyes, the heavily-hinted favorites of LeBron James’ eldest son.

An athletic combo guard that’s proven to be a strong shooter and decision-maker, the fanfare that surrounds him is as much about his legitimate potential as his parentage. That said, Bronny does have similarities to his father, namely in that he plays a balanced all-around game and has long been able to make advanced reads.

As a result, while Bronny may have his proverbial pick of the litter, each of these teams are truly interested in what he can bring to the table.

With that said, his college decision isn’t just pomp and circumstance.

A process that could have a significant impact on the college landscape and NBA Draft boards alike, where James chooses to continue his basketball journey is a major step rather than a minor footnote.

These are three reasons Bronny will choose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.

3 reasons Bronny James will commit to USC over Oregon, Ohio State

1. Opportunity

Every guard that played a significant role for the Trojans last season will be gone in 2023-24.

Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, a strong starting backcourt for a USC team that went 22-11 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth, will have graduated. Reese Dixon-Waters, who played the third-most minutes on the team, entered the transfer portal.

Malik Thomas — a former four-star recruit that Trojans head coach Andy Enfield has used sparingly over the past two seasons — will as well.

While All-Freshman guard Tre White and Kobe Johnon will return at the wing for USC, in many ways the City of Angels is the land of opportunity for Bronny.

He’s likely to play a significant role as a freshman, giving him a better opportunity to develop since practice reps don’t completely prepare players for gameplay.

Bronny has developed rapidly over the past year, as both his game and his body have grown. However, he has multiple areas he can improve on offensively to ensure that he has a long and successful NBA career. At USC, he may get just that.

2. Isaiah Collier wants him there

While Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad tries to sway James towards his program during the Nike Hoop Summit, USC commit Isaiah Collier did the same at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Isaiah Collier says he’s pitched Bronny James on joining him at #USC. His message: “Stay home.” pic.twitter.com/DQRt2ug2Wj — Wilko (@wilkomcv) March 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A fan of Bronny’s game — namely his shooting, all-around ability, and heady play — Collier’s opinion matters quite a lot.

Collier may not be a household name, but he could be. The athletic floor general is ranked even higher as a recruit by 247 Sports than 2021 third overall pick Evan Mobley. With their combination of court vision, shooting, and leaping ability, the two could by a dynamic duo for Enfield and the Trojans.

However, it could ultimately it just be the pace, control, and understanding that James plays with that allows him to not only be a key player for USC but to be the difference between this season and last.

Enfield criticized his team’s movement away from the fundamentals as one main reason that they weren’t able to advance past the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Considering how they lost, there’s no argument against that.

The top-ranked recruit in the country, Collier is sure to want a player that can be an x-factor because of his intangibles as much as his skillset.

In regard to skillset, there’s also the chance that Collier helps Bronny improve his as a point guard.

This would help the team and Bronny’s draft stock.

3. It’s close to home

This is the easy part.

Bronny is clearly very family-oriented and for good reason, as the James family has been vocally supportive and visible throughout his basketball journey. From that perspective, the temptation for him to stay in-state and close to home is not only understandable but expected.

For one, there wouldn’t be much travel for the James family, as USC is within half an hour of Los Angeles.

Secondly, for a person simply accustomed to being around his family, any anxieties he faces could seem larger without his go-to support system nearby. While adverse situations and pressure always can build an individual, him being able to process situations in a healthy environment would only help him.

Lastly, as much as one could discuss how Bronny could develop at a college program, there aren’t going to be many better teachers than LeBron himself.

Though a basketball savant with a superhuman memory, James is still the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, one of the best passers the game has ever seen, and a 20-year NBA veteran with a wealth of experience and connections.

LeBron could likely send or find anyone he needs to for Bronny in Oregon or Ohio, but he’s going to be spending most of the year in Los Angeles.

At least for one more season, and that may be all Bronny needs.