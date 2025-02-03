Recently, the gambling investigation involving former Toronto Raprtors big man Jontay Porter expanded to include current Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. Now, three college basketball programs are allegedly involved in the investigation.

Betting accounts connected to the gambling ring under investigation bet on games involving North Carolina A&T, Eastern Michigan and Mississippi Valley State this season, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

These bets came from the same accounts in the same gambling ring where there was unusual gambling activity on Porter and Rozier in the past, and Porter has admitted to altering his performance during NBA games because of the gambling ring. Temple is another college basketball program that has been tied to this gambling investigation in the past.

The NCAA released a statement on the matter, per ESPN.

“The NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition,” the statement read, per Purdum. “The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever suspicious reports are received. Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current or potential investigations.”

The gambling ring is tied to two Eastern Michigan basketball games — a Dec. 21 game against Wright State and a Jan. 16 clash with Central Michigan — and a Jan. 9 tilt between North Carolina A&T and Delaware State.

The NBA had been investigating a 2023 game that Rozier was involved in that may have been tied to this gambling ring, but the league has since cleared his name, citing no evidence of any wrongdoing. However, the jury is still out on some of these college games.

After these three college teams were named in the investigation, it appears that this gambling ring may run much deeper than initially thought when Porter's case first went public. None of the universities have provided comment on the matter.