Miami Heat star Terry Rozier is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors for the chance of being involved in an “illegal sports betting scheme” according to Jared Diamond of The Washington Post. The news comes after the Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday where Rozier had 23 points, but the guard is being questioned that he “manipulated his performance” in March of 2023 with the Charlotte Hornets.

Another important note is that the government's look into Rozier is part of a wider initiative that found the wrongdoings of former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter.

“Federal prosecutors have been investigating whether NBA player Terry Rozier manipulated his performance as part of an illegal sports betting scheme,” Diamond wrote on his X, formerly Twitter. “The inquiry is part of a wider government investigation that has already ensnared Jontay Porter.”

According to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel, the Heat have referred requests to comment to the NBA's statement which read that the association did their own investigation and “did not find a violation of NBA rules.”

“The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”