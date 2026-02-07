The Alabama Crimson Tide took home a 96-92 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. However, Tigers fans sort of stole the spotlight early in the second half after hitting Bama's Charles Bediako with a brutal heckle.

Bediako, who is 23 years old, went back to college after playing in the NBA G-League. He is one of the most controversial players in college sports right now, as he's managed to find a loophole to play games for Alabama this season. Auburn fans decided to remind Bediako about his past, using the same “G-League drop out” chant Florida Gators used on him in the Crimson Tide's 100-77 loss on February 1.

Auburn fans chanted "G-League drop out" at former NBA player Charles Bediako. pic.twitter.com/d7vbz8ZE4B — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2026

The Alabama center never did play a game in the NBA after initially leaving college basketball for the pros in 2023. He went undrafted in the NBA Draft that year and ultimately signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. During his time in the G-League, Bediako played for the Austin Spurs and Motor City Cruise.

Charles Bediako currently has a temporary restraining order placed against him by the NCAA. Despite that, he's been allowed to play for Alabama in recent games. There is a court hearing regarding his eligibility plea on Monday, February 9. It could determine his future with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is firmly in the mix of the SEC standings. Only eight games are remaining on the regular season schedule (excluding Saturday's game vs. Auburn), and the program has a chance to compete in the SEC Tournament. But the team needs to continue collecting wins, and can't afford to pile on the losses in the final stretch of the campaign.