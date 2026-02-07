The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team is set to take on the Auburn Tigers on the road on Saturday. Leading up to the contest, the program received some big updates for Labaron Philon Jr. and Charles Bediako.

Philon, who is a sophomore guard, is likely to return from a thigh bruise injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Meanwhile, Bediako will also play on Saturday despite having a temporary restraining order with the NCAA.

“For Alabama, leading scorer Labaron Philon Jr. is likely to play, Nate Oats told me this morning,” said Thamel. “He's been questionable with a thigh bruise. As for Charles Bediako, we'll see him for at least one more game. He's playing because of that temporary restraining order, judges said to rule on Monday.”

Here’s the latest on injuries at Kansas, Alabama, Pitt and Arkansas. From ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ this morning in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/NWeG4Tp9TF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 7, 2026

Philon has only missed one game for the Crimson Tide this season. He's been one of the program's most consistent players, averaging 21.4 points (leads SEC), 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Bediako is a senior at Alabama who has only played in four games this season. His temporary restraining order should come to a resolution by Monday, February 9. Charles Bediako is attempting to earn another year of eligibility. In the games he has played, the 7-foot-0 center is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per contest. He also owns a 70.6% field goal percentage while shooting 70.0% from the free-throw line.

With Labaron Philon Jr. and Charles Bediako both set to play, Alabama should have its go-to 10-man rotation available against Auburn on Saturday. A win over the Tigers would keep the Crimson Tide in the mix of the SEC standings, while a loss could potentially drop them.