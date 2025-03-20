Alabama basketball senior Grant Nelson had an injury update from head coach Nate Oats a few days ago. However, Nelson himself dropped a key injury update ahead of Friday's game against Robert Morris.

“If I can help our team win, I’m gonna play, but it’s a game-time decision right now,” Nelson said via The Next Round on X (formerly Twitter).

Nelson has been one of the stars of an offensively gifted Alabama basketball team. He and Mark Sears have been the dynamic one-two punch this season.

While the latter has had his averages drop, the effectiveness is still there. The same goes for Nelson. After a standout 2023-24 season, Nelson took a step back in terms of his statistical averages.

Either way, his defense has been the key for the Crimson Tide. His rim protection and rebounding add another dimension to the entire team.

Grant Nelson is the X-factor for Alabama basketball

As well of an offense as the Crimson Tide have, the defensive end is one that many folks are concerned about. It's a good part of why Alabama basketball is on an upset watch.

Despite making the Final Four last season, they ended up losing to the eventual champion, UConn. In that game, it was the defense that couldn't keep up with the Huskies.

Now with another year under his belt in the SEC, Nelson can be the true difference. He had the physicality and overall skills to dominate his position.

However, there have been times this season where he hasn't shown it. There have been flashes where he has, but others where he hasn't.

Overcoming his injury will be what Alabama basketball will need moving forward. His versatility and being someone that Oats can trust will be essential.

A barrage of teams have a legitimate chance of hoisting the national championship. The Crimson Tide will hope that Nelso, whether fully healthy or not, will put a stop to it.