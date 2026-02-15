On Saturday, the Arkansas basketball program continued their winning ways with a comfortable home win over the Auburn Tigers, by a score of 88-75. It was yet another great performance from sophomore Billy Richmond, who scored 25 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists in the win.

After the game, Razorbacks head coach John Calipari got 100% real on Richmond's breakout performance so far during the 2025-26 season.

“How about Billy Goat? This is crazy,” said Calipari, per John Nabors of Inside Arkansas on X, formerly Twitter. “What I love is when he's introduced, people go crazy. It's because he's averaging 25 a game… he may be averaging 10 a game, but this building absolutely loves him, because he just plays hard.”

Richmond has indeed been on a heater throughout the season so far, helping guide Arkansas to the number 21 spot in the country and a 19-6 record overall.

Calipari also spoke on how Richmond's attitude has helped him become a fan favorite in Fayetteville.

“Body language screams. When you have bad body language, it screams to your teammates… you can't be that guy. No one wants that teammate. This kid, what he's doing right now, he's good. And who's 6'10”, can go block shots, rebound, and make threes, and is good with the ball?”

As Calipari noted, Williams has a unique skillset that has helped him terrorize opponents on both ends of the floor for the Razorbacks so far this year.

Arkansas is looking to improve off last year's surprise run to the Sweet 16 in the first year of Calipari's tenure with the program after he moved on from Kentucky.

Meanwhile, it's possible that Richmond could start to shoot up some NBA draft boards if his stellar play continues.

In any case, Arkansas is next set to take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against Alabama.