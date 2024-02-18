The Auburn basketball team suffered a tough defeat on Saturday at home against Kentucky. College basketball is a funny game. Earlier this week, the Tigers scored 100 points and beat #11 South Carolina by 40 points. On Saturday, Auburn lost at home to #22 Kentucky by double digits and scored just 59 points. The Tigers only had two points in the first five and a half minutes, and they played from behind all day. The Wildcats ended up getting the win, 70-59.

Not only did the Auburn basketball team lose, but they also saw one of their key players, Jaylin Williams, go down with a knee injury. It was unclear how severe it was during the actual game, but Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl offered up an update on his situation after the contest.

“Tough news from Bruce Pearl on Jaylin Williams,” Jack Pilgrim said in a tweet. “Believes there is “something” to his knee injury, stresses it was a pivot, not a bang. MRI tomorrow.”

That is not good news for Auburn. Losing the game was bad enough, but seeing a key player like Williams go down with an injury is salt in the wound. Tough day for the Tigers.

Losing at home to Kentucky on Saturday certainly hurt Auburn's hopes of winning the SEC regular season title, and if they lose Williams, that will make it even more of a challenge. Time is running out on the regular season as there are just a few weeks left, and the Tigers have a little bit of ground to make up.

After Saturday's loss, Auburn fell to 20-6 overall on the season and 9-4 in SEC play. Their rival, Alabama, is currently in first place in the conference, and the Tigers are 1.5 games back of the Crimson Tide. It's going to be a tight race to the finish line.

Auburn will look to bounce back next Saturday when they return to action with a road game against Georgia.