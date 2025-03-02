The Auburn basketball team has been a wagon this year, destroying most opponents with ease no matter their ranking or where the game is being played. On Saturday, they kept that going with a dominant 94-78 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

This win will exercise some demons for Auburn, which hadn't won in Lexington since 1988. After the game, head coach Bruce Pearl had plenty of jokes for Kentucky after being included in rumors around its own head coaching position last offseason, via Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated.

“My line was going to be every now and then, when y'all have a coaching change, my name comes up – ‘Why in the world would you ever want me to be your coach when I can't win in Rupp?' That was gonna be in my line,” Pearl said, via Kennedy.

Auburn was able to get the win in this game despite just nine points from star big man Johni Broome. Broome struggled to get going early on and wasn't his usual self finishing on the inside. He finished the game just 3-for-9 from the field.

Instead, Auburn did its damage from beyond the arc. Miles Kelly scored 30 points and hit nine 3-pointers, and the Tigers finished 12-for-26 from deep in order to pull away from a Kentucky team that usually makes a living shooting from the perimeter.

Auburn clinched the regular season SEC Championship with this win on Saturday combined with Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama at the buzzer. Now, Pearl and company can focus on navigating what will surely be a stacked SEC Tournament with some of the best teams in the country.

This Auburn basketball team has high hopes this season and is cruising towards the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which it should easily be able to secure as long as it doesn't suffer a catastrophic losing streak during the final few games of the year. With this win at Kentucky, along with some of their other impressive wins away from home, Pearl and company have proven that they can beat any team on any court.