Auburn basketball has now lost four in a row, including a horrible defensive game against Alabama. They are coming off an 88-75 loss to Arkansas on the road, and Keyshawn Hall did not play in the game.

Now, we are learning why the star Auburn player did not play, and could be gone for a while, according to head coach Steven Pearl, per Nathan King of 247Sports.

“He's out indefinitely,” Pearl said. “Key did not live up to the standard and expectations of our program this week. It's been addressed, right now, moving forward.”

He did not play in the game with Arkansas, and also missed the last twelve and a half minutes of the game with Vanderbilt, where Auburn lost 84-76, in what was called a coach's decision.

“The length and the duration is up to him,” Pearl said before the Arkansas game. “We're hoping this isn't something that has to drag out longer than it needs to.”

Hall currently leads the team with 20.7 points per game while also adding 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He was instrumental in the victory over Florida earlier this year, while also playing great recently. In the last five games, he has scored under 20 points just once, and that was the game against Vanderbilt when he was pulled from the game. Pearl also spoke about the absence of Hall after the game, per The Next Round.

“It's going to be hard for us to win games when he is not out there,” Peral said. “We've got to limit our distractions off the floor. We've got to stop being put in positions where we have to make decisions to discipline guys.”

Auburn is now 14-11and expected to make the NCAA tournament. They will return to the court on Wednesday, facing Mississippi State, likely without Hall.