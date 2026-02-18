Auburn star Keyshawn Hall is set to suit up against Mississippi State on Wednesday following a controversial benching in their last game.

Hall did not play in their loss to Arkansas on Saturday due to disciplinary reasons. He was not used in the final 12 minutes of their loss to Vanderbilt last week.

“Significant news for Auburn here, as leading scorer Keyshawn Hall is not listed on the availability report. He's set to go against Mississippi State after missing the game at Arkansas for disciplinary reasons,” wrote ESPN's Pete Thamel on X.

Significant news for Auburn here, as leading scorer Keyshawn Hall is not listed on the Availability Report. He's set to go against Mississippi State after missing the game at Arkansas for disciplinary reasons. pic.twitter.com/9HAH0AQfUy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 18, 2026

Amid growing speculation about Hall's sudden benching, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said the 22-year-old guard failed to “live up to the standards and expectations of our program,” as quoted in another report from ESPN.

Hall is in his first stint with Auburn, helping the team to a 14-11 record, including 5-7 in the SEC. They have lost four straight games.

Article Continues Below

The Tigers have won 10 of their last 12 meetings against the Bulldogs, and with Hall back in action, they are looking to continue the trend.

Hall, who had one-year stints at UNLV, George Mason, and UCF, is averaging a team-high 20.7 points on top of 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Without him, Tahaad Pettiford carried the scoring load against Arkansas, tallying 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He also had three rebounds and seven assists. KeShawn Murphy provided support with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, is coming off a win over Ole Miss, with Joe Hubbard exploding for 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting. He added two rebounds and six assists.