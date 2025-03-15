Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell was visibly frustrated on the bench during his team's loss Friday night to Louisville. The Cardinals defeated Clemson 76-73 in the ACC tournament semi-finals. Clemson fans were upset about the officiating late in the game, especially when it seemed no-calls could have made a difference in the contest's outcome.

Others were even more blatant in their criticism.

“What a hose job by the refs. Clemson battles back and has that foul on a drive by Chase Hunter not called? Shame on the officials. Wow,” the Clemson Sports account said on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Brownell addressed the officiating with some diplomatic comments.

“Obviously a difficult ending for us … We had a couple things not go our way, but our guys kept fighting,” the Clemson basketball coach said, per basketball reporter Chapel Fowler.

Clemson basketball looked to have a chance in the final moments of the game, down by two points. Tigers guard Chase Hunter drew contact from a Louisville player on a shot attempt, but no foul was called. The shot didn't go in, and Louisville was able to post the win.

“Proud of my guys … It's a hard play to referee,” Brownell added.

Clemson basketball had a terrific season…with more to go

The Tigers are headed to the NCAA tournament, despite this loss. Clemson basketball had an outstanding year, and posted the only win in the ACC over Duke.

Clemson now waits to hear its seed on Selection Sunday. While Clemson won't get a no. 1 seed, the Tigers could find themselves somewhere on the 3 or 4 line. An ACC tournament championship may have helped its seeding, but it doesn't matter now.

Clemson basketball is dealing with some bad news. Guard Dillon Hunter got hurt in the team's ACC tournament game against SMU. He is out for the remainder of the year.

Clemson basketball enters March Madness with a 27-6 overall record.