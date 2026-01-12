The first two weeks of conference play in college basketball have felt a bit like a changing of the guard, at least for this season, in some ways. Already, both North Carolina and Kansas have stumbled, and the Jayhawks are dealing with a number of issues heading into a Big 12 slate that is only getting tougher. That is reflected with a little slip in this Bracketology.

On the other hand, two potential elites have emerged in two of the top conferences in America. Both Nebraska and Vanderbilt are still unbeaten after collecting very impressive wins last week. Mark Byington's Commodores knocked off Alabama at home — the first of two losses on the week for the Tide — and Nebraska got a pair of gritty road wins over tournament-caliber teams in Ohio State and Nebraska.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan took a stunning loss to a seemingly resurgent Wisconsin club, leaving Nebraska as the Big Ten AQ in the middle of January. Who had that on the bingo card?

As the state of the conferences start to take shape, let's dive into what the current March Madness bracket projection looks like in th latest Bracketology.

Bold = Automatic Qualifier

Note – Now that conference play is in full swing, the AQ for each conference is given to the team in first place in the conference standings as of the morning of Monday, Jan. 12.

West Region

1. Arizona

16. Merrimack/NC Central

8. Miami (FL)

9. St. Mary's

5. Virginia

12. Utah Valley

4. Alabama

13. East Tennessee State

6. Utah State

11. Miami (OH)

3. BYU

14. Navy

7. Villanova

10. Texas A&M

2. Purdue

15. Austin Peay

Midwest Region

1. Michigan

16. Dartmouth

8. St. John's

9. Auburn

5. Louisville

12. Murray State

4. Texas Tech

13. UNC Wilmington

6. Georgia

11. Oklahoma State/New Mexico

3. Houston

14. Tulane

7. Tennessee

10. NC State

2. Gonzaga

15. Nicholls

East Region

1. UConn

16. Long Island

8. Saint Louis

9. UCF

5. Arkansas

12. Liberty

4. Michigan State

13. UC Irvine

6. Kansas

11. George Mason

3. Nebraska

14. Portland State

7. Iowa

10. SMU

2. Vanderbilt

15. Southern Miss

South Region

1. Iowa State

16. UMass Lowell/Arkansas Pine-Bluff

8. Seton Hall

9. Indiana

5. Florida

12. High Point

4. North Carolina

13. Wright State

6. Clemson

11. USC/LSU

3. Illinois

14. North Dakota State

7. Kentucky

10. Wisconsin

2. Duke

15. UT Martin

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: NC State, SMU, Texas A&M, Wisconsin

Last Four In: USC, LSU, Oklahoma State, New Mexico

First Four Out: Ohio State, UCLA, Missouri, Baylor

Next Four Out: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, TCU, Texas

Multi-bid leagues

SEC – 10

Big Ten – 9

Big 12 – 8

ACC – 8

Big East – 4

WCC – 2

Mountain West – 2

Atlantic 10 – 2

Games of the Week

Tuesday, Jan. 13 – Virginia at Louisville

Tuesday, Jan. 13 – Iowa State at Kansas

Tuesday, Jan. 13 – UConn at Seton Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 14 – Iowa at Purdue

Wednesday, Jan. 14 – Vanderbilt at Texas

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Virginia at SMU

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Iowa at Indiana

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Arkansas at Georgia

Saturday, Jan. 17 – BYU at Texas Tech

Biggest storylines to watch

This will be a bit of a prove-it week for Ryan Odom and Virginia, as the Cavaliers seem to be somewhat revived with a 14-2 record in mid-January. However, a pair of road games against NCAA Tournament teams await Virginia with trips to Louisville and SMU coming.

Iowa State comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, and it's time for the Jayhawks to show some mettle. Coming back to beat TCU in truly improbable fashion last week was impressive and showed heart, but that same kind of performance against the unbeaten Cyclones will get Bill Self and company run off the court. On top of that, the Darryn Peterson injury/cramping storyline is not going away anytime soon until the superstar guard can make it all the way through a game.

Texas is in a bit of an interesting spot after standing tall to get a shocking win over Alabama on the road, responding to Sean Miller's callout in the best way possible. Now, the Longhorns are squarely on the bubble and will get another chance to boost their resume with a home game against undefeated Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. Did Miller's comments stick, or was it just a one-time response from his team?

The final team to watch this week is Iowa, which is still kind of finding itself in the hierarchy of the Big Ten in its first season under Ben McCollum. Bennett Stirtz is one of the best guards in the country, but his efficiency really floundered in losses to Minnesota and Illinois this week while defenses threw a ton of bodies at him. The rest of the roster failed to carry the load offensively, which could be a big issue moving forward. The Hawkeyes have two brutal road games coming against Purdue and Indiana with a possible slide looming.