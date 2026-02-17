Duke basketball has command of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Blue Devils showed their ACC dominance in trouncing Syracuse on Monday night 101-64. At 24-2 overall, Duke is the proverbial favorite to snatch the conference crown.

But there are flaws that pose as a threat to ruin the Blue Devils' title pursuit.

Head coach Jon Scheyer will do everything in his power to keep his team dialed in. Scheyer has proven to be the effective replacement for school legend Mike Krzyzewski by going 113-24 overall.

Yet again, there are notable weaknesses that Duke must address before the Blue Devils watch someone else hoist the crown. Here's where their fatal flaw lies.

The fatal flaw for Duke is a surprise

Past Devil teams pride themselves on stellar guard play. Especially as a school that produced Jay Williams, JJ Redick, and Bobby Hurley as shooters and facilitators.

Except guard is a weak link here for multiple reasons.

The current guards often go unsteady on the court when the game's on the line. This surfaced in the two losses against Texas Tech and rival North Carolina — as no guard scored past nine points or 14 against the Red Raiders and Tar Heels, respectively.

This team continues to be reliant on blue chip freshmen and sophomores. Scheyer will need to teach his backcourt to play with more control and poise.

Cayden Boozer will especially get tested down the road. The twin brother of rising NBA Draft prospect Cam has turned the ball over multiple times in 10 games this season — even four against Lipscomb. He's averaging 6.4 points per game but shooting under 50% (49.1).

Cayden Boozer isn't the only question mark ahead of the ACC tourney, though. The lack of consistent guard play has impacted three-point shooting — with Duke ranking 12th among conference teams in that category.

How Duke can hide fatal flaw ahead of ACC Tournament

Scheyer built this year's team with an imposing front court. Leading to impressive defensive results on the hardwood.

Cam Boozer leads this charge alongside sophomore 6-foot-11 center Patrick Ngongba. Their presence has created the ACC's No. 1 defense against field goals (opponents shoot at only 39.1% against the Blue Devils) and best scoring defense. The nation's No. 3 ranked team is also third in rebounds among conference teams.

The 38-year-old head coach aims to wear down teams with their size. Duke has pulled off that feat even in one of the tougher basketball conferences in the nation.

Despite the flaws in the backcourt, Duke's frontcourt and defense makes it an early threat to land one of the No. 1 seeds once March Madness arrives.