Duke is at the top of college basketball once again. In the ESPN Bracket Challenge, 25.7% of users picked the Blue Devils as the favorites to win it all.

Florida came in second with 20% of the vote, followed by Auburn with 11.3%, Houston with 8.4%, and St. Johns with 5.4%. The Blue Devils will begin the tournament with a 31-3 record, an 11-game win streak, and winning the ACC conference title after a second-half comeback win against Louisville.

The Duke basketball program is seeking to win their sixth national championship in program history and their first since 2015. A title will be the first for coach Jon Scheyer.

Will Duke star Cooper Flagg be ready for March Madness basketball?

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and head coach Jon Scheyer celebrate after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils top player Cooper Flagg was injured against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament. He sprained in his right ankle and was seen in a wheelchair for the remainder of the game. There was uncertainty about whether he would play considering missed the rest of the ACC tournament.

Related Duke Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Florida A&M Rattlers guard Sterling Young (4) dribbles the ball past Florida Gators guard Will Richer (5) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
SWAC Player of the Year enters transfer portal after career year at Florida A&M
North Carolina San Diego State prediction, College Basketball odds
North Carolina vs. San Diego State prediction, odds, pick for NCAA First Four
Iowa Hawkeyes basketball forward Pryce Sandfort (24) scores past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Micah Parrish (8) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Iowa Hawkeyes lose two key players to transfer portal after Fran McCaffery firing

However, coach Jon Scheyer told ESPN on Selection Sunday his star freshman forward is ready to play this Friday as the No. 1 seeded Blue Devils will play either American University or Mount St. Mary's in the East Region.

“From my perspective, it's full steam ahead,” he said. “I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same. We're hoping he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week. Our goal is for Friday. No question about it. I know that's his goal as well. We're just gonna progress in the right way and still be smart about not doing too much in the beginning of the week.”

On Monday, Flagg's mother Kelly echoed those sentiments in an interview with Front Office Sports when asked if her son will play by saying “I will expect to see him–yes–very soon.”

Flagg is averaging 18.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and is shooting 48% from the field. He is in the running for the Wooden Award as national player of the year. He is expected to declare for the NBA draft in June.