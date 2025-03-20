With the NCAA Tournament starting on Thursday and the Duke basketball program entering as perhaps the favorite to win the whole thing, Patrick Beverley spoke on how good head coach Jon Scheyer was as a player in high school, saying that he would take on the challenge of playing anyone.

“Mind you, if anyone doesn't know Jon Scheyer, he played at Glenbrook North,” Patrick Beverley said on his podcast. “When I say Rone he never ducked any smoke from any athlete in Chicago, he never ducked any smoke. If you're from the west side of Chicago, your high school is in the hood, I'm on my way. I'm coming. I'm playing. If you are high-ranked. Ranked closer to me, it's ok, I'm coming to play. Any Christmas tournament Proviso West. Jon Scheyer yeah, the coach at Duke. I'm on my way. I'm playing. I don't give a f*** who y'all is. They call 'em the White Mike. He was so cold. It was MF's in the projects walking to his games Rone. You don't hear what I'm saying. Walking to his games at Proviso West. He had a stardom that no other kid had in Chicago in his school. Wasn't even in Chicago. They were in Glenbrook North.”

Beverley went on to talk about his experience with Scheyer in the Summer League, speaking on the injury that took place just after winning the national championship with Duke basketball in 2010 when Joe Ingles poked him in the eye.

“He won a national championship. I got a chance for me and him to actually be on the same team,” Beverley said. “Mind you, when we played in high school, he was Mr. Illinois. We're now we're in the Miami Heat together. We're trying to make it through in the Summer League together we're on the same court together. Someone throws an outlet. A guy reaches in. A guy by the name of Joe Ingles, pokes him in the eye, legally blind. Can never play basketball again. Had to get on a helicopter off to another hospital just to fix his eye last time he played basketball.”

Scheyer's path immediately changed, but now he is the head coach of his alma mater and looking to lead Duke and Cooper Flagg to a national title.