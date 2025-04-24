The Florida basketball team is riding high just weeks removed from an NCAA Tournament national title game victory over Houston. Unfortunately, there are some big changes with this Florida team, most notably Walter Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon going to the NBA Draft. Sam Alexis also entered the portal, so there are a lot of changes in Gainesville.

The Gators did get some good news in the transfer portal by bringing in Princeton guard Xaivian Lee, who had St. John's as a finalist alongside Florida. On Thursday, Todd Golden's program got some more good transfer portal news, and this one comes with a family tie.

Isaiah Brown, who plays for Florida, saw his brother, AJ, transfer to Gainesville from Ohio, per Pete Nakos of On3.

“NEWS: Ohio transfer guard AJ Brown has committed to Florida, he tells @On3sports…He is the older brother of Gators freshman guard Isaiah Brown.”

Brown was a three-star recruit in high school, per 247Sports, and is from Orlando, so returning to his home state should be a positive for him. He had a multitude of offers initially, including from Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Yale, South Florida, VCU and more before committing to Ohio.

Brown played three years for the Bobcats, averaging 10.3 PPG in his first year and then a career-high 13.2 PPG this past season, so this is a solid pickup for the Gators.

His brother, Isaiah, was a three-star recruit as well, but played sparingly during his freshman season in Gainesville. He played in 17 games but averaged just four minutes per with 2.1 points due to the loaded roster for Golden and his team.

Moreover, this softens the blow a bit of the Florida basketball program losing Denzel Aberdeen to Kentucky, who entered the portal and stayed in the SEC to join Mark Pope's loaded roster for the 2025-26 season.