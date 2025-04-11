During the NCAA Tournament, perhaps no player saw their NBA Draft stock rise as much as Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. The senior point guard led the Gators to the national championship, Florida’s first since the Billy Donovan years back in 2006 and 2007. With the NBA Draft a little over two months away, Walter Clayton spoke about the NBA influences he uses on his game.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Clayton explained how Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray are the players he uses to model his own game after.

“I would say me personally, you obviously hear the ones, [Stephen] Curry, Jamal Murray, multiple guys, but I just try to take bits and pieces from different player’s games,” Clayton said.

Former NBA player and Duke star Jay Williams said Clayton’s game reminds him of a mix between Curry and Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard. Clayton was a little humbled when told of Williams’ comparison.

“It’s a little crazy to me to hear that,” Clayton said. “Those are two of the greats. . .I got a long ways to go before I get close to that. Honestly I’m just thankful for the recognition though.”

During this past season, Walter Clayton had a strong year for Florida en route to the national championship. He appeared in 39 games, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clayton was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, with averages of 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the Florida’s championship run. He didn’t have the most impressive numbers game in the win against Houston, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from the three-point line.

But he did add five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one blocked shot while quarterbacking the team. He also came up with the biggest defensive play of the game, contesting Emanuel Sharpe’s potential game-winning shot. With his college career now over, Clayton will turn his attention to the NBA Draft.