Though the Houston basketball team beat Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen in a classic, the team didn't make out of it unscathed as there is concern about the injury surrounding senior guard Mylik Wilson. As a last-second bucket won the game for the Houston basketball program over the Boilermakers, the celebration can't last too long as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, hopefully with Wilson.

However, Wilson didn't practice Saturday with the Cougars according to ESPN's Pete Thamel after he took a hard fall in the second half against Purdue. He will be “considered a game-time decision” as Wilson has been a key reserve for the team up until this point.

“Houston senior guard Mylik Wilson is not practicing today after taking a hard fall against Purdue, per a spokesman,” Thamel wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “He’s considered a game-time decision against Tennessee. He averages 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for Houston.”

Houston basketball hopefully can get Mylik Wilson back for Elite Eight

While the Houston basketball team looks for the championship by the end of the March Madness tournament, they hope to have Wilson who has been a defensive stalwart for the unit. Still, it was an exciting win for the Cougars over the Boilermakers as head coach Kelvin Sampson paid respect to Purdue after the game according to On3 Sports.

“First of all, congratulations to Coach Painter and his team, program,” Sampson said. “Ton of respect for those guys. But tough game. We went up 10 with a couple opportunities to maybe extend it. Tough night for us, our main guys, Cryer and Sharp. But I thought Purdue played really tough defensively too. A lot of times coaches talk about what they didn’t do. Sometimes you have to give the other team credit. I thought Purdue played hard. I thought their crowd was tremendous, so for us, just finding a way to win. It’s what we’ve been pretty good at all year.”

At any rate, the No. 1 seeded Cougars look to keep their hot streak going in the Elite Eight as they take on the Volunteers who are the No. 2 seed.