The national championship game is over as Florida took down the Houston basketball team on Monday night in San Antonio. It was an outstanding game that came down to the wire, and it ended in disappointment for the Cougars. Houston had the lead for almost the entire game, but Florida found a way to get it done in the end. Before Houston squandered their lead, head coach Kelvin Sampson went viral for his mid-game comments about “Sasquatch State.”

Both the Houston basketball team and Florida got off to sluggish starts offensively as it took a while for a three to drop on Monday night. Kelvin Sampson knew that the nerves were taking a toll on both teams.

“I don't think they've made a three yet either, we haven't made a three,” Sampson said during a mid-game interview. “It's nerves. It's championship night. This isn't the middle of January against Sasquatch State. It's the national championship, there are going to be nerves. Both teams will settle in.”

Sampson was right, both teams settled in, and it made for an outstanding basketball game. Houston started to take control of the game when they went up 16-10 in the first half, and they had the lead until around the eight-minute mark of the second half. The Cougars led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but like Florida has done so often in this tournament, they found a way back in it.

The Gators didn't take the lead until there was less than a minute remaining in the game, and they never surrendered it. Houston had a chance to tie or win the game with the final possession, but they ended up turning the ball over, and Florida went on to win the game.

If Kelvin Sampson and the Houston basketball team had been playing Sasquatch State on Monday night, they probably would've gotten the win. Unfortunately for the Cougars, Florida is a different beast.