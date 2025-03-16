It's officially Selection Sunday! Which means that the college basketball community is just hours away from seeing the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. As many bubble teams await the remaining conference championship games, let's take a look at the chances for Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball to find a spot in the 68-team field.

The Hoosiers fell to Oregon 72-59 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. While an additional Champ Week win could've been beneficial, it appears that Woodson's squad now has to root for an opponent in the AAC title game at 3 PM ET, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

What does Indiana basketball need to make the bracket?

Indiana is currently pegged as the “Last Four In” going into Sunday, along with Xavier, San Diego State and Vanderbilt. If the Hoosiers receive a bid, then they will likely be one of the four 12 seeds.

No. 16 Memphis will face UAB for the AAC title, and the Hoosiers will be watching as their destiny now rests in the hands of the Tigers.

As the last team in per Lunardi, Indiana is vulnerable to a “bid stealer.” If UAB beats Memphis in the AAC title game today, UAB moves into the field and bumps everyone down a spot, which would move Indiana out (since Memphis is comfortably in either way).

For now, that is the primary focus of Indiana's day. The men's bracket will be revealed at the start of the 6 PM ET Selection Show, airing on CBS.