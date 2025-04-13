The Indiana Hoosiers have already lost several key players from last season’s roster to the transfer portal following the team’s loss in the round of 32 to South Carolina. With only a handful of returners for the 2025-26 season, Indiana has had to dip into the transfer portal to help reshape their roster. Indiana got a big commitment on Saturday from a former target in Zania Socka-Nguemen out of the transfer portal, as per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Zania Socka-Nguemen’s commitment to Indiana follows a mass exodus from UCLA and into the transfer portal. Socka-Nguemen was a former target the Hoosiers when she was coming out of high school. She ultimately chose UCLA over Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee.

This past season, Socka-Nguemen played sparingly amid UCLA’s national championship aspirations and an upperclassmen-heavy roster. She was part of a highly-touted freshman class including Elina Aarnisalo, Kendall Dudley and Avary Cain. All four members of the freshman class have since entered the transfer portal along with Janiah Barker and Londynn Jones.

Socka-Nguemen appeared in only 16 games this year at a little over five minutes per game. She averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Socka-Nguemen is the third commitment out of the transfer portal for Indiana so far. She joins former Alabama guard Chloe Spreen and former Arkansas guard Phoenix Stotijn. On the other hand, the Hoosiers have lost six players to the transfer portal including Yarden Garzon, Lexus Bargesser, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, Julianna LaMendola, Lilly Meister and Henna Sandvik.

Indiana is also losing Sydney Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Karoline Striplin, all of whom have used up their college basketball eligibility. This past season was Teri Moren’s 11th year at the helm as head coach. During that time, she’s complied a record of 246-112.

Moren’s stint as head coach includes a WNIT championship in 2018, three Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight appearance. Indiana has reached the NCAA Tournament in seven of ten seasons. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana was among several Big Ten teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season.