Bennett Stirtz had a rough shooting night versus No. 9 Nebraska, as did Iowa basketball as a whole, but he shined when his teammates needed him most. The 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year made several clutch plays in Tuesday's massive 57-52 upset win over the Cornhuskers, including a step-back 3-pointer that gave the Hawkeyes a five-point lead with just under five minutes remaining. Illustrating just how important he is to this program's turnaround, Stirtz scored nearly 44 percent of his squad's points.

Considering how rare buckets were in this Big Ten rock fight — Iowa and Nebraska shot 33 and 41 percent from the field, respectively — fans will give Stirtz some leeway for his 8-of-22 outing. He came through on offense in pivotal spots, and even when he was cold, the 6-foot-4 guard still made an undeniable impact. Simply put, he willed the Hawkeyes to their first ranked win in two years.

Stirtz welcomes the responsibility of being the closer for this team. “It's fun, man,” he told Andy Katz. “You gotta embrace it, and that's what I do. And I love it.”

Postgame with @IowaHoops Bennett Stirtz after the court storming win in Iowa City for @BigTenNetwork: https://t.co/mqazk9bWx8 — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 18, 2026

The star senior, who followed head coach Ben McCollum from both Division II Northwest Missouri State and mid-major Drake, is breathing new life into this program. Besides posting a game-high 25 points, he recorded two steals and two blocks. Leading scorers who can stay active on defense are incredibly valuable. Stirtz continues to prove that he is more than just a superb shooter. He approaches the game with infectious energy and admirable determination.

Bennett Stirtz led Drake to its first NCAA Tournament win in 54 years last season (excluding the First Four), and now he is helping Iowa basketball recapture its mojo. Following an embarrassing loss to Maryland and a shellacking at the hands of Purdue, the Hawkeyes stun the history-making Huskers in Iowa City.

If No. 14 can continue to step up in clutch time, this group could become a popular upset pick in March.