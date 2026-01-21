Tuesday night, the Iowa State Cyclones basketball team reaffirmed their identity with a dominant performance at Hilton Coliseum, securing a significant victory vs. the UCF Knights.

Joshua Jefferson led the way as the Cyclones rolled past the Knights, 87-57, behind a historic all-around effort. The senior forward finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 12 assists without committing a turnover. The performance made Jefferson the first player in program history to record multiple triple-doubles in both a single season and over the course of his career.

Iowa State seized control early through relentless defensive pressure and sharp ball movement. The Cyclones forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 31 points, overwhelming UCF well before halftime. When the Knights briefly cut into the margin late in the first half, Iowa State answered with a decisive 13–0 run to close the period and seize full control.

Balanced production followed throughout the lineup. Milan Momcilovic poured in a game-high 20 points while continuing his steady climb up the program’s three-point leaderboard. Tamin Lipsey contributed with five steals and managed the offensive tempo, while freshman guards Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure immediately ignited the score from the bench.

Jefferson’s milestone performance quickly drew national attention. ESPN Insights highlighted the achievement on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the final horn, emphasizing the historical importance of the senior's performance.

Joshua Jefferson helped Iowa State win with his second triple-double of the season 🔥 Jefferson is the first Cyclones player with multiple triple-doubles in both a season and in their career 👏 pic.twitter.com/nBa7781hUo — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 21, 2026

The victory marked Iowa State’s 11th straight home win this season and reinforced the program’s defensive foundation following a brief two-game losing streak on the road. Head coach TJ Otzelberger tied Larry Eustachy for the third-most home wins in program history, further cementing the Cyclones’ dominance in Ames.

For Iowa State basketball, Tuesday night was more than just a win. It served as a reminder of what the Cyclones become when precision, pressure, and purpose align inside Hilton Coliseum.