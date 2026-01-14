The Iowa State Cyclones basketball team faced a sobering reality Tuesday night as discussion surrounding its loss at Kansas quickly took over the Big 12 landscape. The Cyclones entered Allen Fieldhouse unbeaten at 16-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation but left Lawrence with their first loss of the season and a blunt postgame assessment from head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Iowa State fell 84–63 to the Jayhawks, struggling to match Kansas’ physicality, pace, and defensive pressure from the opening tip. The Cyclones trailed by 21 points at halftime and never mounted a serious response, marking one of the program’s ugliest losses at Allen Fieldhouse in recent years.

Kansas set the tone early by forcing turnovers, controlling the glass, and converting efficiently on the offensive end. Iowa State shot under 37 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first half alone, allowing the home crowd to dictate the energy inside one of college basketball’s most imposing venues.

Following the game, 247Sports' Michael Swain shared Otzelberger’s candid reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter). The quote quickly resonated as a rare moment of direct accountability after the lopsided result.

“There’s not a coach or program we have more respect for. That was an absolute beatdown.”

Otzelberger’s comment reflected frustration without deflection. Rather than softening the result, he acknowledged that Kansas controlled the game from start to finish. The remarks stood out given Iowa State’s strong start to the season and national positioning entering the matchup.

Despite the setback, Iowa State remains well positioned within Big 12 play. The Cyclones dropped to 16–1 overall and still control their path moving forward, with opportunities to respond quickly as conference action continues.

The Cyclones head coach emphasized respect for the opponent while identifying areas that must improve, including ball security, defensive rotations, and composure in hostile environments.

For Iowa State, the loss may serve as a reset rather than a derailment. With a rematch scheduled later this season in Ames, the Cyclones now have a clear benchmark as they regroup and refocus following a night that left little room for excuses.