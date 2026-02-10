Kansas basketball picked up their biggest win of the season on Monday night. The Jayhawks defeated undefeated no. 1 Arizona, by a 82-78 score. Kansas won the game without the services of their star freshman, Darryn Peterson.

Following the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self made a powerful admission about his star.

“We thought he’d go,” Self said, per On3. “I thought adrenaline would kick in and he would go. He was at shootaround today. He was out there. But you could just tell he didn’t feel great. We were all hopeful he would kick in and be ready to go. You sound like you bet on the game. But there was no ploy with that at all.”

Peterson missed the game due to flu-like symptoms.

“We don’t know if it’s the flu, it’s flu-like symptoms. At least that’s what I’ve been told,” Self said. “So he didn’t practice yesterday, but we were hoping he could play today. He came out for shootaround, wasn’t able to go so. But we didn’t know until probably 7, 7:30 that he probably wasn’t going to be able to go, but we knew it was 50-50, yesterday that he may not be able to play.”

Kansas improved to 19-5 with the victory.

Kansas has been clicking at the right time

The Jayhawks have struggled at times this year. Kansas lost to West Virginia in Big 12 play, as well as UCF. There had been whispers even among some Kansas fans that maybe Self had lost his fastball.

Kansas basketball is putting those rumors to rest. The Jayhawks have now won eight games in a row, following the upset win over Arizona.

“Guys, Kansas is a hell of a team,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said, per ESPN. “Let's not make this about Darryn Peterson. He didn't play because he was sick. They beat the No. 1 team in the country at home. They did a hell of a job, and their coach did a hell of a job. That should be the story.”

Kansas has no time to celebrate after the Arizona win. The Jayhawks next play ranked Iowa State on Saturday.