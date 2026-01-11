The Kansas basketball team is struggling in the Big 12 this season. Kansas coach Bill Self made a powerful statement about the league, after losing Saturday to West Virginia for the third consecutive season.

“First off, our league is a b***h,” Self said postgame, per On3. “That is one thing.”

Kansas has dropped two of its first three league games. The Jayhawks are now 11-5 overall on the season. Kansas fans aren't used to seeing their squad struggle this much in league play out of the gate.

Self then went into further detail about his team's struggles.

“Secondly, the way that I see this isn’t that we can’t have a terrific team, isn’t that we can’t get it flipped. The one thing that we have to know is, much like last year’s team and the year before too, not so much the year before that, we were a one seed,” Self said. “Is that margin for error isn’t like it used to be. We’re not bringing pros in on off the bench. Let’s just call it like it is. That’s not an excuse, because the guys out there are good enough, but the margin for error isn’t. If Markieff [Morris] and Marcus [Morris] want to take a couple possessions off and give up a couple of threes. You know what? You got to play a lot harder than that, but our Jimmies were better than your Joes.”

The Jayhawks have dealt with injuries this season, especially to NBA prospect Darryn Peterson. Peterson had a solid game against West Virginia, pouring in 23 points. Kansas needs him moving forward to step up his production even more.

Kansas next plays Iowa State at home on Tuesday night.