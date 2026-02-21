The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks suffered a surprising 84-68 upset loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. It was such a shocking loss that the program experienced a new low under head coach Bill Self.

It was revealed that this is the largest home loss for Kansas against an unranked opponent with Self as head coach, according to CBS Sports. Cincinnati beat the Jayhawks by 16 points despite being a 10.5+ underdog.

DOWN GOES NO. 8 KANSAS! 🤯 Cincinnati hands Kansas their largest home loss vs. an unranked opponent under Bill Self. pic.twitter.com/w4yFqEfdbD — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2026

Kansas got outplayed in this one, as Cincinnati owned the advantage from beyond the three-point line. The Bearcats hit 38.7% from deep, despite shooting 31 attempts. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks couldn't buy a bucket, as the program shot just 22.2% from beyond the arc. That's well below the team's 35.8% average on the season.

Another key advantage that led to the brutal loss was that Cincinnati owned the boards. The Bearcats out-rebounded the Jayhawks 37 to 28. Kansas has averaged 38.9 rebounds per contest as a team this season. Between the lackluster three-point shooting and rebounding, those seemed to be the key areas that led to Kansas losing this contest.

The silver lining for Bill Self's team is that Darryn Peterson finally finished a game. With speculation growing that Peterson doesn't want to play basketball, the true freshman shooting guard played 32 minutes for Kansas on Saturday.

Unfortunately, his efforts weren't good enough to help the Jayhawks get the win, as he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He also shot 41.1% from the floor while owning a horrific 14.2% three-point percentage. Bill Self and Kansas will have a chance to redeem themselves on Monday when they take on the No. 2 Houston Cougars.