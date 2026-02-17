The Kansas State basketball program fired their head coach Jerome Tang in recent days. That move didn't come as a surprise to many. Kansas State though is attempting to fire Tang for cause, which did come as a shock to several people in college basketball.

Former Kansas State star Markquis Nowell is blasting the school for that move. Nowell played for Tang in Manhattan, and helped lead Kansas State to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight in 2023.

Nowell went to social media to respond to comments made by former NCAA basketball coach Seth Greenberg. Greenberg came to Tang's defense, after Tang blasted his players following a poor showing against Cincinnati.

“I truly agree with you Seth! Coach Tang said nothing wrong during his press conference. All he said was that there is a certain standard you have to play with when playing at Kansas State and the guys that he has there have not met it! cannot believe this this is a disgrace!!” Nowell posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I truly agree with you Seth! Coach Tang said nothing wrong during his press conference. All he said was that there is a certain standard you have to play with when playing at Kansas State and the guys that he has there have not met it! cannot believe this this is a disgrace!!" Nowell posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Tang had blasted his players following the Cincinnati loss. The coach argued that they didn't deserve to wear the Kansas State uniform, after losing to the Bearcats by nearly 30 points. The school is using those words to justify firing Tang for cause.

Kansas State is 10-15 overall this season under Tang. He was fired before the completion of his fourth season at the school. Kansas State won just one conference game in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas State and Jerome Tang could be going to court

If a coach is fired for cause, a school may not have to pay all the money owed to him following a firing. Tang has retained counsel, as he intends to fight the school's decision.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university's decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” Tang said in a statement, per ESPN. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

Tang is owed about $18 million, due to his contract.

“If K-State's President and AD really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that's nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience,” Tang's lawyer Tom Mars said.

Time will tell how this story ends for Tang and Kansas State. The Wildcats are looking for a new head coach, to take over in 2026-27.