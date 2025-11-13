The Kentucky basketball program has gotten off to a mixed bag of a start to their 2025-26 season, currently ranked at number nine in the country despite a recent loss against Louisville. With Kentucky's lack of championship wins lately, it may be tempting for fans to reminisce about some of the previous Wildcats teams from earlier this decade.

While the 2009-10 team, led by DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall, did not win a national championship, they were still an elite teams, and recently, Wall stopped by FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to recall a hilarious moment with Cousins during that season.

“My mom brought some snacks one time, and he didn't have no snacks. And I wake up in the middle of the night and he's stealing all my snacks,” said Wall, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins then clarified his side of the story.

“Francis said she bought snacks for both of us,” said Cousins. “So when you went to sleep, I went and got my portion of the snacks… because that's when I got hungry, John… Francis told me it was cool… that's my story and I'm sticking to it.”

Wall then recalled the brief time that he and Cousins spent as NBA teammates on the Houston Rockets several years ago.

“It was full circle. It was fun, it was exciting to be back with my brother. It was very easy. I mean, we were at different points of our career. We weren't the guys we were in Sacramento and DC, but just to be in the same locker room, and to be able to play basketball with him, it was so easy flowing, and we really didn't have to worry about knowing how to compete or make each other better when we were between those lines,” said Wall.

Wall and Cousins have both since retired from the NBA.