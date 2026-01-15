Kentucky took a 75-74 victory over LSU on Wednesday night. It was a stunning victory for Kentucky, as a long inbound pass with just 1.6 seconds left found freshman Malachi Moreno 18-feet from the basket. He got the shot off and drained it, leading to the buzzer-beating win. After the game, Moreno spoke of the play.

“Collin overthrew it (the pass) and I made the shot,” Moreno said after the game, according to Larry Vaught of Your Sports Edge.

The pass was meant for Otega Oweh, but Oweh was nowhere near where the ball ended up. Still, a look at the pass and shot makes it look like a perfectly executed play. The pass from Collin Chandler hit Moreno in the exact right spot for the center to turn and get the shot off with no time remaining.

“He (Moreno) didn’t run away from the shot. He owned the shot. We work on special situations a lot, but that was probably the first time we completed it. He had to win the catch. There are so many things that have to go right,” head coach Mark Pope told the media after the game.

Moreno had a great game against LSU, scoring ten points while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Regardless, all anyone was talking about after the game was the game-winning miracle.

“For a freshman to play with the basketball IQ just understanding situations, understanding what works and doesn’t work in key periods of the game, you just have to take your hat off to him. To catch that pass in traffic, dribble once, face the basket and let it fly under control (on the final shot), he was just amazing,” said UK Radio Network analyst Jack Givens.

Moreno and the Kentucky Wildcats will hope the next game does not need a miracle buzzer-beater to get the win. After a 0-2 start to conference play, Pope made a promise that things would turn around. They have won two straight conference games and will look to make it three in a row as they visit Tennessee on Saturday.