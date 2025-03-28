The college basketball transfer portal is buzzing even as the NCAA Tournament is underway. Tons of players are already in the portal, not counting the teams that are still duking it out in March Madness. There are a few big names in the portal already, and some big names that have already committed. One of the most recent big names to enter the transfer portal is Lipscomb's Jacob Ognacevic, the ASUN Player of the Year, as per On3 Sports.

Jacob Ognacevic enters the transfer portal following his senior season at Lipscomb as one of the top players in the ASUN. Although he's already played four seasons of college basketball, Ognacevic still has one year of eligibility remaining due to his redshirt season last year. Since he began playing college basketball in 2020, he was eligible for an extra COVID year.

This would be Ognacevic's second entry into the transfer portal. He began his college basketball career at Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2020-21 season. He transferred to Lipscomb in the ASUN after one season, and he's played there ever since.

A talented forward, Ognacevic immediately becomes one of the top options available in the transfer portal. This past season, he appeared in 35 games, all starts, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His play earned him the ASUN Player of the Year award.

Ognacevic helped lead Lipscomb of the ASUN regular season title and conference championship as they reached the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history. Lipscomb lost in the opening round to Iowa State. Ognacevic leaves Lipscomb as the program's third all-time leading scorer. Garrison Matthews of the Atlanta Hawks is Lipscomb's all-time leading scorer.